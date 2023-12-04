Football | The English Premier League made a gigantic TV deal

Sky Sports and TNT paid a huge sum for the Premier League TV rights.

Premier league said on Monday that he had agreed on a new television contract. The rights went to Sky and TNT Sports.

In total, the value of the contract is 6.7 billion pounds, or about 7.8 billion euros. The contract starts in the 2025–26 season and continues for four seasons.

The Premier League sold five different match packages to TV companies, of which Sky won four and TNT one. With the new deal, all games played outside the traditional Saturday 3 o’clock start time can be watched live in the UK.

In the process In the future, more matches will be played in the Premier League on weekdays at the same time, so that viewers can choose which match to watch. In practice, the arrangement is similar to broadcast packages that Finnish TV viewers have been using for years. In Britain, the showing of live matches has been closely monitored.

It’s the biggest sports TV rights deal ever made in the UK, though Guardian points out that the increase compared to the previous agreement is “only” four percent, i.e. below the current level of inflation.

Still, the new contract is more than double the size of the contract recently signed by the Italian Serie A.

Amazon will not continue to show the matches, and the other streamers in the TV world did not take part in the transaction either.

Domestic TV revenues are only a part of the Premier League’s gigantic TV revenues. Liiga Earns around six billion euros annually from international TV rights. of The Athletic for example, Viaplay pays 450 million euros annually for the Premier League rights of the Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltic countries.