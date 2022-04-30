Football The English league player has to miss the match after pounding a cotton swab in his ear

Mark Shelton worsened his situation with tweezers.

From football players has missed matches for very surprising reasons. Jari Litmanen got a Bottle Cap in his time in Malmö, from the Spanish goalkeeper Santiago Cañizaresilta Missed the 2002 World Cup after the break-up of the Aftershave bottle in the shower and a second-level goalkeeper in Scotland Sam Henderson injured his shoulder after bumping into a cow.

Now comes a new reason to miss the game due to an accident: a cotton swab. England second division (fourth division) midfielder at Hartlepool United Mark Shelton25, is unable to play in Saturday’s match against Scunthorpe United because he would poke a cotton swab too deep in his ear and part of the swab was left in his ear.

This is confirmed To the BBC Hartlepool head coach Graeme Lee.

“He went to the hospital. It looks like the tweezers went too deep [kun Shelton yritti poistaa pumpulia]. Now he’s dizzy and can’t stand up, ”Lee says.