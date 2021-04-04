Football The English League Cup final will test the audience’s return to the stands – 8,000 supporters will be admitted to Wembley

21,000 spectators are expected to enter the English Cup final.

Football The English League Cup final will be a pilot event to test the return of large audiences, the British broadcaster BBC says.

The meeting between Tottenham and Manchester City will take place in London at Wembley Stadium on April 25, with a total of 8,000 spectators accessing the stands.

Some of the tickets go to supporters of both clubs, and residents of Wembley’s location, the Brent borough, as well as NHS staff in the British public health system, also receive their own quota for tickets.

“This scientifically driven experiment is a springboard to liven up events. We have supported sports and the arts with unprecedented sums, and now is the time to make a big summer of events, ”the Minister of Culture Oliver Dowden told the BBC.

BBC’s according to Leicester City and Southampton will play their England Cup semi-finals on April 18 in front of 4,000 spectators.

21,000 spectators are expected to take part in the English Cup final on 15 May.

Matches may also serve as a test for the coron passport system. Corona passports tell you if a person has been vaccinated, has a recent negative corona test result, or is immune to infections with a previously diseased corona.

“We are delighted to be able to host three test events at Wembley and are confident that we can provide a safe environment,” is the director of the Football Association of England. Mark Bullingham told the BBC.

“This is an important step in getting supporters back in the stands, and our goal is full stadiums.”