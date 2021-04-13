Football The English League Cup final received the K18 stamp – minors are not allowed in the stands and pregnant women are advised not to buy tickets

8,000 people are admitted to Wembley’s auditoriums, the largest audience since the start of the audience restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As a pilot event to test the return of large crowds of the English Football League Cup final becomes a strictly limited event.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC said on Tuesday that the event has received a K18 stamp, meaning no minors will be admitted to Wembley’s auditorium.

In addition, pregnant women or clinically extremely vulnerable individuals are advised not to obtain tickets.

8,000 spectators will be admitted to the final on April 25th. The playing clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, will both receive 2,000 tickets.

The rest of the tickets will go to residents of Wembley’s location, the Brent district of London, as well as to staff from the UK’s public health system, the NHS.

To the finals eligible spectators must take the corona test the day before the match and must prove a negative test result upon arrival at the match.

In addition, spectators are asked to take two PCR tests, one before the match and one five days after.

Wembley will host two more match events with thousands of spectators in the spring.

Leicester City and Southampton will play their English Cup semi-finals on 18 April in front of 4,000 spectators, and 21,000 spectators are expected to take part in the final on 15 May.

Matches during which an assessment will be made of how large transactions can be safely opened to the public once interest rate restrictions are eased.