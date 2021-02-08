Football The English Football Association calls on the government to eradicate online racism against players

Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James were subjected to racism over the weekend.

English the Football Association calls on the government and social media companies to act swiftly in the fight against racism against players. Manchester United Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James are the latest players to fall victim to racist harassment.

The Football Association of England posted a statement on Twitter condemning racism against players and urging government and social media to take part in eradicating racism from football and the web.

“Once again, we have experienced one weekend during which players have faced discriminatory harassment from key warriors hiding in a world of impunity. We believe we have seen enough now. We are doing everything we can to eradicate discrimination from the game, but we call on the government to act quickly and make the necessary legislative changes, because harassment must have consequences, ”the English Football Association wrote in a statement.

“Social media companies need to take responsibility and evict harassers from their media, gather evidence for prosecutions, and make their media areas free from harassment. We support Lauren James and Axel Tuanzebe and all other victims of all forms of harassment. It is time for change. ”

Lauren James thanked her for the support she received on Instagram. According to him, the harassment case was not the first, and certainly not the last, but it should not be accepted.

“We need to keep discussing the topic until something really happens to this issue,” James wrote.