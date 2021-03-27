Football The Dutch national football team joined the Qatar protest front: “We cannot ignore and do nothing”

The Turkish flight continued in Malaga against Norway.

Dutch the men’s national football team joined as the third European team to protest Qatari, the host country for next year’s World Cup, and its human rights record. Frank de Boerin the coached team arrived on the field in Amsterdam in t-shirts with the words “Football supports CHANGE” written on them.

Qatar has been criticized for treating workers building World Cup stadiums in dangerous conditions. Criticism has intensified recently, and the opening round of the World Cup qualifiers saw shirts with Norwegian and German players communicating human rights.

Denmark also announced on Saturday that it would show its support for Qatari migrant workers in its Sunday home match against Moldova.

“We know that the employees who build stadiums for the World Cup work in very difficult conditions. We cannot ignore it and do nothing, ”advocate Matthijs de Ligt spoke to the Dutch media.

“In the coming weeks, we will work with players’ associations in other countries to discuss cooperation.”

However, Dutch news agency ANP said the Dutch Football Association is not planning to boycott the World Cup.

On Wednesday, the Netherlands, which bowed to Turkey 2-4 in the G-block, grabbed their opening victory in the qualifiers on Saturday by beating Latvia 2-0. The home team scored Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong.

Stephanie Frappart made history in the match when she became the first female referee to condemn the men’s World Cup qualifiers. Last December, Frappart was the first woman to condemn the men’s Champions League match between Juventus and Kiev Dynamo.

In Amsterdam, the match was watched on the spot by 5,000 spectators.

Turkey flew it as it continued in the second qualifying round when the team took a handsome 3-0 victory over Norway. Vuomaa played his “home match” in Malaga, Spain due to Norway’s strict interest rates.

Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan Turkey took the lead as early as the fourth minute, before the half-hour game of Leicester stopper Caglar Söyüncü added a lead from the corner kick. At the end of the hour, Tufan finished the final readings with a great shot.

Turkey has never survived the World Cup stage since the 2002 World Cup bronze medal.

Before the start of the match, Norway protested against Qatar in the same shirts it used in the qualifying opening match against Gibraltar. The shirts read in Finnish “Human rights – on and off the field”.

Dominant World Cup silver medalist Croatia started the qualifiers with a 0-1 away loss to Slovenia, but now knocked out Cyprus in their home game as well. Atalantan Mario Pasalic put the ball away for 40 minutes.

Block H is led by Russia, which defeated Slovenia 2-1 at home. In the opening match, the eastern neighbor scored 3-1 from Malta.