Football | The Dutch football club banned its fans from traveling to Stockholm

FC Twente’s decision stems from the events of the teams’ previous meeting.

Dutch FC Twente prohibits its supporters from traveling to the Conference League match in Stockholm on Thursday.

Twente will face Hammarby on Thursday at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

“The decision is very difficult, but we believe that we have to bear our responsibility and the decision has to be made”, CEO of TC Twente Paul van der Kraan tells on his club’s website.

“We understand that this is disappointing for many who have already booked their trip to Europe.”

The decision stems from the events of the teams’ previous meeting, when Twente’s supporters were leaning in the main stand.

In the chaos of the stadium, several supporters of Hamamrby IF were beaten. One of the Swedish supporters had to be taken to the hospital after the situation.

“We had to make a new decision because we got more information about the security situation of our supporters traveling to Stockholm. This additional information, combined with last Thursday’s disturbance in and outside the stadium, led to the decision,” the club states.

The team intends to reimburse part of the supporters’ ticket, flight and accommodation expenses. About 1,500 Twente supporters were supposed to travel to Stockholm.

CEO of Twente Paul van der Kraan announced, according to Sportbladet, that he would skip the trip to Stockholm himself, because the group traveling to Stockholm wants to be kept as small as possible.

The first meeting was won by Twente by beating Hammarby at home 1–0.

CEO of Hammarby Richard von Yxkull said recently that he cannot comment on the reasons for Twente’s decision.

“We have not received a more detailed explanation. We don’t know on what grounds they have made their decision.”

Yxkull admits that tensions between the teams’ supporters could have influenced FC Twente’s assessment.

“It is very unfortunate that we have to discuss such things and not football.”