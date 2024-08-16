Football | The difference between HJK and Chelsea is ugly – this is how much the London club spent on players in the summer

This one the summer transfer market in the English Premier League followed familiar patterns. Chelsea from London has bought the most players. It has acquired BBCaccording to 11 new players, for which it has paid a total of £230 million.

The amount corresponds to approximately EUR 270 million. For comparison: HJK’s player budget was announced last spring at 2.4 million euros. The sum of Chelsea’s summer signings is therefore 112.5 times HJK’s player budget this year.

This summer is not some miraculous upheaval in Chelsea’s commercial policy. The Londoners have spent £1.5 billion on new players since May 2022, when the club moved, among other Todd Boehly and By Behdad Eghbal for ownership.

The strategy is clear and confusing at the same time. In its acquisitions, the club invests heavily in young players. At the same time, it creates constant chaos, which falls into the coach’s lap.

Few coaches survive that grind. Transferred from Leicester in the summer Enzo Maresca is the club’s sixth different head coach this decade.

The last coach to stay at the helm of Chelsea for at least two years straight was Antonio Conte (2016–2018).

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca (R) during a practice match against Real Madrid in Charlotte on August 6.

Maresca’s situation seems difficult. At the same time, new, inexperienced players at the Premier League level should be brought in and they should be looking for success.

The creation of a new team is not made easier by the fact that Chelsea’s record signing last year Enzo Fernandez played racist songs publicly in the Argentina national team shirt in the summer.

Chelsea crashed last season Mauricio Pochettino’s under finally sixth. There is no improvement to be seen for the starting season, which means a short wash for Maresca.

Despite the huge sums of money at the club’s disposal, Maresca’s biggest luxury would be time.

“I would like to reach the same level [kuin Manchester City] as soon as possible. Every manager wants time – especially when the idea of ​​the game changes completely,” said Maresca at The Athletic at the beginning of August.

“The biggest difference between us, Manchester City and Arsenal is that we have had the same manager for eight years together [Pep Guardiola Cityssä] and in the other five years [Mikel Arteta Arsenalissa].”

West London hasn’t had a lot of fun, but the summer’s player acquisitions don’t blow your mind with their name glory. The most expensive purchases include, for example Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester) and Filip Jörgensen (Villarreal).

Pedro Neto, who cost more than £50 million, performed for the London crowd at Stamford Bridge on August 11.

There is still at least one attacker in the hunt. According to media reports, the club is interested in Atlético Madrid From João Félix.

The economy has been balanced by selling, among other things Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Lewis Hall (Newcastle) and Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich).

It has also been in the starting pit Conor Gallagherbut his move to Atlético Madrid is Sky Sports joining in, because Chelsea can’t get from Atletico Samu Omorodion.

At the start of the season, Chelsea is one of those teams that is difficult to evaluate on a weekly basis. On its best day, it can beat any team in the Premier League, but as a counterbalance it suffers surprise losses even to teams at the tail end.

“ Every manager wants time – especially when the idea of ​​the game changes completely.

It’s a lot again by Cole Palmer in reserve. Bought from Manchester City last fall, Palmer, 22, scored a total of 25 goals last season.

Season the biggest favorites can be found easily. Manchester City, who have won the last four league titles, are also at the top now. Arsenal is expected to make City even tighter than before – in some preliminary estimates, it is even raised as the number one favorite.

Mikel Arteta coached by a Norwegian talent by Martin Ødegaard skipper Arsenal lost the league title to City by two points last season and by five points the season before that.

City sold the striker in the summer by Julián Álvarez Atlético Madrid for no less than 81.5 million pounds and the scoring responsibility piles up even more heavily for the league’s goal king of last season For Erling Haaland. It wouldn’t surprise me if City were in the market for a striker.

The other teams are hardly in the championship fight. Liverpool’s first place would surprise, because the team got a new head coach, a Dutchman, for this season Arne Slot.

It takes time to get into the new patterns, even though Liverpool is not in the same mess as Chelsea in terms of player situation.

The dark horses at the top include West Ham, who finished ninth last season.

New head coach Julen Lopetegui knows the Premier League from his Wolverhampton days, and the team has also been significantly strengthened.

West Ham’s new striker Niclas Füllkrug in a training match against Celta Vigo on August 10.

Among other things, they bring new blood Niclas Füllkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Also You can expect a strong season from Tottenham. The team played very entertainingly last season Ante Postecoglou under. If the number one striker was acquired for 60 million pounds Dominic Solanke succeeds, “Spurs” are strong for the top four.

It is also worth noting the great promise of Tottenham Archie Gray18, which had a price tag of around £40 million.

Manchester United’s last season went poorly. Part of the reason was a bad injury. It doesn’t look promising now either. A topper promise acquired from Lille for almost 60 million pounds Leny Yoro18, is sidelined for the early season after being injured in the summer.

Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton were promoted to the Premier League for this season, whose season is spent playing for a place in the league.

Opening round of the 2024–2025 Premier League season: 17.8. Ipswich-Liverpool, Arsenal-Wolverhampton, Everton-Brighton, Newcastle-Southampton, Nottingham-Bournemouth, West Ham-Aston Villa, 18.8. Brentford-Crystal P, Chelsea-Manchester C, 19.8. Leicester-Tottenham.