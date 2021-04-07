Football The deadline for the number of spectators to be admitted to the European Football Championship expires: only the Netherlands and Spain have provided more detailed figures

The European Football Championship final is scheduled to be played in 12 cities. They are due to announce no later than Wednesday today their estimates of how much audience can be taken to the stadiums.

7.4. 18:21

Amsterdam and Bilbao have pledged to take a certain amount of audiences to the European Championship finals matches, according to Reuters.

The cities are the first of twelve after Copenhagen where the European Championship finals should be played in June-July, which have reported more detailed figures on the number of spectators that could be taken to the stadium. The deadline for notification was today, Wednesday.

Danish Minister of Culture Joy Mogensen reported in March that in front of at least 11,000 to 12,000 spectators in Copenhagen. Finland is playing its opening match in Copenhagen.

President of the European Football Association (UEFA) Alexander Cheferin has said that venue venues need to guarantee some sort of audience as matches are not going to be played behind closed doors. However, the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for organizers to engage with the public.

The final decision on the match stadiums is due to be made at the Uefa Congress on April 20th. Cities were given a deadline of 7 April for publicity announcements. It was on the deadline that the Dutch and Spanish notifications came.

Thus The Netherlands and Spain have now announced:

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) says “at least 12,000 spectators” can be held at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The stadium can accommodate more than 50,000 spectators.

“Depending on the development of the coronavirus pandemic, it is also possible to allow a larger audience,” KNVB states in its release.

The Dutch government will announce a more specific audience later, as it warned on Wednesday that a possible sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections could still mean limiting the audience.

All viewers are required to have a fresh negative test result in the Netherlands.

The City of Bilbao informed Uefa that the San Mames Stadium could receive an audience of 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity if the number of infections drops from current levels. 25 percent means about 13,000 viewers.

Reuters according to the race cities, Dublin has the greatest difficulty in providing guarantees that the public could take to the stadium. The Prime Minister of Ireland Michael Martin stated that it is “very challenging”.

On Tuesday, the Italian Football Association said the country’s government was “looking for the best solution” to allow spectators to attend the Rome Olympic Stadium.