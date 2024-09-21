Football | The daughter revealed the last words of Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci

Football|Salvatore “Totò” Schillac’s daughter Jessica told about her last moments with her father.

Italian the surprising hero of the 1990 World Cup home games by Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci news broke of his death this week, and now his daughter has spoken of the legend’s last words.

Schillaci was 59 years old when he died. He reportedly had cancer.

Schillaci, who played as a forward, was the goal king of the 1990 Italian World Cup with six full hits. At that time, Italy finished third in its home World Cup.

Schillac was supposed to be mostly a substitute in the 1990 World Cup tournament, but he rose from the bench to become the star of the games. He was chosen as the best player of that World Cup tournament.

Schillaci was buried on Friday in Palermo, and thousands of people came to pay their respects to the city’s hero, says, among other things Aftonbladet.

During the funeral, Schillac’s daughter Jessica told about the last moments together before her father’s death.

Thousands gathered to honor Salvatore Schillaci in Palermo.

“When my brother Mattia and I stood next to father’s bed three days ago, we told him that the television channels were already waiting outside the hospital”, Jessica Schillaci told of Tuttosport by.

“He said he only cared about us. He said he was sorry he wasn’t present more.”

Jessica Schillaci also told about a summer boat trip with her father.

“He was a hero in his own way, but to me he was just a father. I took a few days off in July to be with my dad. We went swimming in the sea and ate fish.”

“It was clear that he had to fight when he drove me to the airport. The situation deteriorated rapidly during the last few days. My father was playing a game he knew he was going to lose.”

A year At the time of the 1990 World Cup, The New York Times called Toto Schillaci the most loved man in Italy. However, his career began to wane quite soon after the World Cup.

Schillaci, born in Palermo, Sicily, represented Italian big clubs Inter and Juventus at the club level.