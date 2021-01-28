Football The dark-skinned players at Manchester United received racist messages after a defeat to the serial jumbo

Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were subjected to racism on social media.

English Manchester United in the Premier League Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have been subjected to racist insults, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

United suffered a humiliating home loss on Wednesday to Sheffield United, the last in the series, and therefore failed to rise to the top of the Premier League.

Dark-skinned Tuanzebe and Martial received racist messages on social media after the match. United condemned the messages as disgusting and disgusting.

“Everyone at United is horrified by the racism players had to experience on social media after the game last night. We fully condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemning it on social media as well, ”published on the club’s website. position it is said.

“Identifying these anonymous nonsensical idiots remains problematic. We call on social media platforms and authorities to step up their efforts to prevent such behavior. ”

Company also attached his captain to his statement Harry Maguiren tweet.

“We don’t accept this,” Maguire said wrote.