Football | The damage caused by the fire is extensive – CEO: “We don’t even have one jersey”

Football|IF Gnistan CEO Ilkka Vanala says that junior activities will continue on one field.

Charred the rangats stand where a football festival was celebrated just a couple of days ago.

“Helsinki Cup rolled around and I watched, thinking how nice it was when the juniors played. Now only a skeleton remains of the stand. The way the world is going is pretty cruel sometimes”, CEO of IF Gnistan Ilkka Vanala says.

Shock. That is the overriding feeling among the club at the moment.

“You can see it on people’s faces, an absolutely absurd situation.”

IF Gnistan’s Mustapekka arena burned badly the night before Saturday. The club’s management met on Saturday morning for a crisis meeting. There aren’t many answers, but we’ve started looking for them.

“I’m going to find out the basics, who does what and what. Where does the financial side come from, insurance, running the business. Making a survival plan”, Vanala describes.

“A disconsolate sight”, describes IF Gnistan’s CEO of the Mustapekka arena after the fire.

of Gnistan the men recently moved up to the Veikkausliiga. The women play in the second division and the club has plenty of junior activities.

“The main thing is how we can get the junior activities and representative teams to continue, they are top of mind,” says Vanala.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but the entire main stand was destroyed. The dressing rooms of the men’s and women’s representative teams, which were connected to them, and their equipment were also destroyed.

Now we have to find out where the teams will play in the future and get new equipment.

“We don’t even have one jersey,” Vanala describes the situation.

“Tracksuits, jerseys, balls, maintenance kits… Everything went. We don’t have massage facilities, a weight room, nothing.”

Main field the edge also has damage and is not playable. Sunday’s Veikkausliiga game against IFK Mariehamn has been postponed, but there is no more detailed information about where and when it or other future games will be played.

“The Veikkausliiga program is very tight, we have to start playing quickly, but where do we play and train, and on what schedule do we get new gear?”

“The women won’t play here this season, at least, but it’s easier on that side when there aren’t such tough license requirements.”

In the capital region, Bolt-arena, Myyrmäki and Olympiastadion are Veikkausliiga’s other license-eligible stadiums.

Something after all, it was saved, one field can somehow run junior activities.

“It’s not like the junior side is full. We have another field in good condition and its dressing room building in good condition. It’s not enough, because we’ve had both fields full from four to nine every day, but the junior activities run smoothly.”

MPS and IF Gnista in the junior football tournament Helsinki Cup on July 8.

The club is in contact with the city and local clubs so that the training shifts can be rotated. The fact that many teams are on vacation after the Hesa ​​Cup makes junior activities a little easier.

“Fortunately, both boards, the club and the company are here and we have a community and a lot of people who help.”

Fire has shocked many and help has been offered from many directions.

“My phone is full of messages, our partners, competing clubs and cooperation agencies are helping. I’m just grateful. The need for help is great and all help is gladly accepted.”

The fire and charred grandstand building have sparked interest in the area. The managing director hopes that the remains of the fire will not attract anyone to the place.

“Even though the railings are up, moving around in the stands is by no means safe. I hope people realize that.”