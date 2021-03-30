Football The Czech uprising who pushed Finland’s Glen Chamber is still involved in the World Cup qualifiers against Wales

According to Kamara, Ondrej Kudela insulted him racistly. Kudela has admitted his curses to Kamara, but denies racism.

Czech men’s national football team defender Ondrej Kudela is involved in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifiers against Wales, the Czech Football Association announced on Monday.

Slavia Prague’s Kudela came to light in the second week when she took on the Rangers in a Europa League match against Glasgow Rangers of Scotland. Glen Kamaran with. Kamara plays for the Finnish national team.

Rangers head coach Steven Gerrardin according to Kamara was subjected to racism, and the offender was Kudela. In a statement to Slavia Prague, Kudela admitted his curses to Kamara, but denied guilty of racism. The European Football Association (Uefa) is investigating.

Back last week, the Czech Football Association announced that Kudela would be eliminated from the Wales match in Cardiff for security reasons.