Football | The Court of Justice of the European Union: Fifa and Uefa broke the law when they blocked the Superliga

Football's top clubs are still thinking about creating their own mega series.

European According to the European Court of Justice, the International Football Association Fifa and the European Football Association Uefa broke the law when they blocked the Super League project of the big football clubs.

The big clubs' plan was announced in the spring of 2021, but did not materialize.

“The rules of FIFA and UEFA, according to which all new series projects between clubs such as the Super League require their prior approval, as well as the decision to ban clubs and players from participating in these competitions, are illegal,” the EU court states.

Court emphasized in the written summary of the decision that the decision does not necessarily mean that the Superliiga should now be accepted. The court only stated that Fifa and Uefa have “abused their dominant position in the football market”.

CEO of A22 Sports, a company that promotes the Super League Bernd Reichart still celebrated the decision of the EU court as a victory for the new league.

“We have won the right to compete. UEFA's monopoly has ended. Football has been liberated,” Reichart rejoiced on behalf of A22 Sports and the Superliga.