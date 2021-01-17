While Mediapro has been sidelined for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and Canal Plus has decided to abandon its lot of two games, it is the Coupe de France which could also disappear from the small screens despite the attempts of the French Football Federation to preserve it by adapting to health measures. As a reminder, this year, professional clubs will compete against each other in the 32nd finals before challenging the remaining amateur clubs in the 16th. However, this new formula does not please France Télévisions, traditional broadcaster. The public channel fears that amateur clubs will be sacrificed to protect the “big”. Worse, if the health situation did not allow amateurs to participate, France Télévisions could even withdraw and make way for Eurosport for the rest of the competition. Moreover, the national company has not positioned itself to ensure the retransmission of future editions. E. S.