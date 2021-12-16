Football The coronavirus withers the Premier League weekend – already five games postponed due to infections

Manchester United will not play on Saturday due to infections.

Coronavirus is once again debating the Premier League game program. The league announced Thursday that five games have been postponed for the rest of the week due to coronary infections.

The league first announced the cancellation of the Manchester United-Brighton match on Saturday. A little later, Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace and West Ham-Norwich were also cleaned from the day’s program.

It was also decided to postpone the match between Leicester and Everton on Sunday shortly after the match against Leicester on Thursday against Tottenham had been postponed.

On Wednesday The match between Burnley and Watford was decided to be postponed just three hours before it was due to begin.

Last week, the Premier League reported 42 positive test results after two rounds of testing.

Matches have also been postponed in England to lower league levels.