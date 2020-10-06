Football The coronavirus raging in Vaasa also hit football – coronavirus infection in Ykkönen’s VPS

The VPS team is now in 14-day quarantine.

Football Vaasa Palloseura, which plays in number one, said on Tuesday on its websitethat one coronavirus infection has been found on its representative team.

“The team has suspended training and will go to a 14-day quarantine,” VPS informs.

The coronavirus infection means that the Ykkönen match VPS-KTP, scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 10, will be played at another time.

VPS says that it will inform about the match arrangements of the KTP game and the corona situation as soon as possible.

The coronavirus situation in Vaasa has deteriorated significantly in recent days, and Sport, who plays in the Ice Hockey League, cannot play his next home game as planned.

VPS informed already on Monday he had asked the Football Association for permission to postpone the KTP match, but the postponement was only confirmed with the coronavirus infection.

“In this situation, match transfer is, in our opinion, the only correct and responsible measure,” Chairman of VPS Oy Timo Harri said Monday.

The VPS, which dropped out of the Veikkausliiga at the end of last season, is in the fourth place of 12 teams.

The club played its previous match on Sunday, October 4, as a guest of AC Kajaani. On Monday, the team said it quarantined two players over possible coronavirus exposure.