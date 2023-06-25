Jose Peseiro’s contract is expiring this month.

National team coach pesti in football is very windy, and the speaker is often raised by the fans’ criticism. However, fans are less often asked about national team pilots, but the president of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF Ibrahim Gusau introduced an interesting approach on Saturday: allowing fans to vote Jose Peseiro about the future as a head coach.

“The people can decide whether we continue with Peseiro,” Gusau said in a radio interview.

Portugal’s Peseiro, 63, has a one-year contract worth $70,000 a month that expires this month. Voting on the pesti is done by telephone voting, which at the same time brings additional income to the struggling NFF. The association owes the national team coach several monthly stipends.