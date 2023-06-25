Monday, June 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The continuation of the coach of the Nigerian national team will be decided by telephone vote

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | The continuation of the coach of the Nigerian national team will be decided by telephone vote

Jose Peseiro’s contract is expiring this month.

National team coach pesti in football is very windy, and the speaker is often raised by the fans’ criticism. However, fans are less often asked about national team pilots, but the president of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF Ibrahim Gusau introduced an interesting approach on Saturday: allowing fans to vote Jose Peseiro about the future as a head coach.

“The people can decide whether we continue with Peseiro,” Gusau said in a radio interview.

Portugal’s Peseiro, 63, has a one-year contract worth $70,000 a month that expires this month. Voting on the pesti is done by telephone voting, which at the same time brings additional income to the struggling NFF. The association owes the national team coach several monthly stipends.

#Football #continuation #coach #Nigerian #national #team #decided #telephone #vote

See also  Energy | The government is considering an increase in housing allowance as a remedy for the rising electricity bills of households
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Never so beautiful: Captain Tamberi’s Italy for the first time queen of Europe

Never so beautiful: Captain Tamberi's Italy for the first time queen of Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result