Football The company selling sex toys was not eligible for a shirt sponsor in the Dutch league: “We are shocked”

FC Emmen had entered into a shirt sponsorship deal with a company called Easytoys, but the Dutch Football Association canceled the deal.

Dutch the football association (KNVB) has banned FC Emmen from advertising the sex toy company in a jersey, reports the news agency AFP.

Emmen, who plays in the Dutch league, had made a sponsorship deal with a company called Easytoys. Easytoys’ product range includes dildos and vibrators.

KNVB justifies its decision on the grounds that football must be available to both young and old.

FC Emmen, who played his season opener in the ad – free jerseys over the weekend, has not digested the league ‘s decision.

“We are amazed and shocked by the rejection. We will examine KNVB’s arguments and consider what we will do next, ”says FC Emmen in a statement.

“By no means are we going to leave a party that wants to become our main sponsor.”

Easytoys said he was “very disappointed” with the union’s decision.

“We hoped for positive attention that would break down the prejudices that still exist in our industry,” the company’s CEO Eric Idema said according to the ANP news agency.

“The fact that Eroticism and sexuality are still unpleasant topics for some is evident from the KNVB’s decision.”

The Netherlands has a liberal law on prostitution, but thanks to its Calvinist heritage, the country is culturally conservative in many respects.