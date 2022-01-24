Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Football The Comoros fought in the underdog and the wing set in the finish line, but Cameroon, the host of the African Championship, still won only marginally.

January 24, 2022
The Comoros had all three goalkeepers on the sidelines before a match against Cameroon in the African Championships.

24.1. 23:41

Africa in the championship, the Comoros staged an incredible battle against Cameroon despite desperate starting points.

All three Comorian goalkeepers were sidelined before the match. One due to injury and two due to a positive corona test.

Keeper Ali Ahamada however, got a negative test before the match and was ready to play, but the African Football Association prevented him from playing. According to the medical committee, a quarantined player should wait at least five days before returning to games.

His a 30-year-old defender was put in his place Rafidine Alhadhur, whose game number was taped into his oversized goalie shirt. His first touch was a header with a shot from the penalty area.

Alhadhur did not do any fighting until late at the end of the opening period.

In addition to the goalkeeper situation, the situation in the Comoros was further aggravated by the captain Nadjim Abdou became expelled after a violent tackle. The game had only been played for six minutes.

See also  Murder in Calabria, 40 year old killed in the Vibonese area

Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar took the five-time African champion Cameroon to lead two goals. Nine minutes before full time Youssouf M’Changama brought Comoros to the end. The tournament’s debut team crashed nicely into the fight.

In the semi-finals, Cameroon will face Gambia, which became the surprise team for the tournament, beating Guinea 1-0.

.
