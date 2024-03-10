Football | The coach is suspected of having a relationship with the player in the club represented by the star of the Finnish national team

Jutta Rantala scored twice against Liverpool, as Leicester, in the middle of turmoil, took a surprise victory.
Finland striker of the women's national football team Jutta Rantala became Leicester's hero when the team overthrew Liverpool in the English quarter-finals. Rantala scored both of his team's goals in a 2–0 win. Emma Koivisto played the 81st minute for Liverpool.
Leicester's away win was quite a surprise. Liverpool has collected nine more points in the series, and in addition, there is quite a stir in Leicester's coaching.
The head coach of the club Willie Kirk there is a suspicion of a relationship with a club player. Kirk was The Telegraph including shelved from the match. A Leicester spokesman told the Telegraph that the allegations are now being investigated internally at the club and that Kirk is co-operating with the investigation.
For Leicester, the situation is made worse by the fact that the doubts about Kirk's relationship come only a month after the club's former head coach Jonathan Morgan sacked from Sheffield United.
The reason for Morgan's firing is the knowledge that the man had been in a relationship with the player specifically during his previous spell at Leicester.
#Football #coach #suspected #relationship #player #club #represented #star #Finnish #national #team
Leave a Reply