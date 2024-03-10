Football | The coach is suspected of having a relationship with the player in the club represented by the star of the Finnish national team

Jutta Rantala scored twice against Liverpool, as Leicester, in the middle of turmoil, took a surprise victory.

Finland striker of the women's national football team Jutta Rantala became Leicester's hero when the team overthrew Liverpool in the English quarter-finals. Rantala scored both of his team's goals in a 2–0 win. Emma Koivisto played the 81st minute for Liverpool.

Leicester's away win was quite a surprise. Liverpool has collected nine more points in the series, and in addition, there is quite a stir in Leicester's coaching.

The head coach of the club Willie Kirk there is a suspicion of a relationship with a club player. Kirk was The Telegraph including shelved from the match. A Leicester spokesman told the Telegraph that the allegations are now being investigated internally at the club and that Kirk is co-operating with the investigation.

For Leicester, the situation is made worse by the fact that the doubts about Kirk's relationship come only a month after the club's former head coach Jonathan Morgan sacked from Sheffield United.

The reason for Morgan's firing is the knowledge that the man had been in a relationship with the player specifically during his previous spell at Leicester.