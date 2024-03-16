Football | The coach barked at his colleague – made the child cry

Coventry's Mark Robins apologized for his behaviour.

Football The coach of Coventry City, who plays in the English Championship Mark Robins had to apologize for his behavior on Saturday.

Coventry, coached by Robins, defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, who play higher up the ladder in the Premier League, 3–2 away from home and advanced to the semi-finals of the English Cup.

Coventry's winning goal sent Robins into a frenzy and he fanned the hit in front of the ball boy. The coach explained his behavior by saying that he was provoked by a previous situation.

“He had the ball in his hand, but he dropped it, smiled and walked away. It really annoyed me and I reacted by celebrating in front of him when we scored,” Robins said at the press conference Sky Sports by.

“I apologize to him unreservedly,” the 54-year-old coach added.

Robin's the misbehaved ball boy is a british magazine of The Guardian including a 13-year-old. Swedish newspaper Expressen says Robins brought the boy to tears.

Wolverhampton pilot Gary O'Neil barked his colleagues after the match both privately and in front of the media.

“He apologized, but celebrating like that in front of such a young boy's face is disgusting. The boy is really upset,” O'Neil said, according to Sky Sports.

“Obviously it shouldn't happen, but I can't talk about it too much because we lost and I sound bitter then. But I thought it was important to talk to Mark about it because they're kids and they're just doing their jobs,” O'Neil said of the duo's encounter.