Topi Keskinen, 20, leads the Veikkausliiga assist market with three assists.

HJK–Haka 2–0

HJK’s left winger Top Middle, 20, is the most brilliant breakthrough player in the early season in HJK and the entire Veikkausliiga. Keskinen, who played in Ykkönes MP last season, is the most dangerous player in HJK’s attack game and creates good scoring opportunities for his teammates from game to game.

Saturday’s opening period against Haka was a good example of Keskinen’s skills. He got three corner kicks for the home team and created two good scoring opportunities.

I guarded after the game, Keskinen cut from the left side to the middle, passed three players with skill and luck and cheated the draw For Bojan Radulovic. That shot Anton Lepola saved for a corner.

“Today there was a lot of space where I could pass the ball. The pack backed off a bit, and it was nice to play against that,” Keskinen said.

“I could have passed even more from the side.”

Seven minutes before the break, Keskinen passed a Haka defender from the wing To Tino Purmeen. Keskinen passed from near the end line precisely in front of the goal to Radulovic, who shot directly from the pass for a 1-0 lead.

Purme felt that he did well against Keski, but it was still not enough.

“I completely lost the one-on-one situation in that goal. He is a very fast player who keeps the ball well on his feet. It’s hard to defend him. I hope he goes far,” Purme said.

The opening goal was the fifth goal in five matches for Radulovic, who leads the goal exchange, and Keskinen, who is at the top of the league’s assist exchange, recorded his third goal assist of the season.

Haka’s head coach Teemu Tainion it’s nice to see young Finnish passing types in the game.

“We thought that he [Keskinen] maybe get to hang out a couple of times. But how did we defend boxing? That ball just can’t go between the legs of the first player. It was poorly defended,” Tainio said.

Three minutes before the break, HJK increased their lead. Captain Jukka Raitala made a vertical pass to the center For Atomwho fooled Haka’s players and let the ball pass I guess for Meriluoto. Meriluoto got through and scored his second goal of the season.

“It was a clever trick from Atom. I didn’t try that pass, but Atom helped me,” said Raitala.

Haka’s game with the ball was very little in HJK’s press. According to the Fotmob website, HJK won the ball control percentages in the opening period by 78-22.

Tainio changed the positions of his players at the beginning of the second period, and that and a better press had an effect on the visitors getting their game working at the beginning of the second period. Ball control leveled off, and HJK could no longer run the game as freely.

In the second period, Keskinen continued to get goal posts and special situations. At the start of the last quarter, he betrayed the draw place Vaihtomies For Anthony Olusanyawho shot slightly past the back corner of the goal.

According to Raitala, Keskinen is exactly what HJK needed by David Browne left the team.

“Keskinen is a hungry, fast guy. He challenges and works well. He has potential for anything. It’s wonderful to watch how a guy with his feet on the ground has come along nicely,” praised Raitala.