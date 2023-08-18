Football | The club’s pursuit ended in a red card – “It rarely happens like that”

According to HJK’s head coach Korkeakunnas, the team is doing everything it can to find out its last chance for the group games.

HJK–Qarabağ FK 1–2

Qarabağ FK continues with 4–2 on aggregate

HJK lost in the third qualifying round of the Europa League to Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ FK with the goals of 1–2 and as a result was eliminated from the competition with the goals of 2–4 on aggregate.

The club went in pursuit of the next place with a goal loss after losing the first leg in Baku with 1–2 goals. In the first ten minutes, it looked like the chase could be successful, but hopes suffered a harsh blow after the Klub player was sent off.

“First of all, it’s a disappointment for the boys that we didn’t get to properly challenge the opponent. The picture of the match changed [ulosajon jälkeen]. It’s a long time to defend against a team of such quality,” the head coach Toni Korkeakunnas said.

“Very rarely does it happen that during the first quarter there are two tackles and an out. The players did well [sen jälkeen] to emotions. We focused a little too much on the judge.”

Korkeakunnas said he also felt proud of how the team reacted in a difficult situation.

HJK head coach Toni Korkeakunnas (second right) thanked Substitute Matti Peltola (left) and other players after the match.

HJK continues the European games in the last qualifying round of the Conference League, where it will next face FCV Farul Constanța from Romania.

“Today had three themes: don’t be afraid, let’s be good and have fun. Our process is progressing and we are going in the right direction. We will do everything we can to clear the last chance. And before that, the important three points for the championship fight need to be cleared,” said Korkeakunnas.

Qarabağ FK started the match cautiously as if getting a feel for the strange artificial turf field. After the initial observation, HJK pressed more aggressively.

in the 10th minute Top Middle and Bojan Radulovic won the ball with their high press. Radulovic tried twice to shoot the goal. Twice the defender blocked the attempts. In the end, Keskinen passed the return ball Santeri to Hostika, who scored the opening goal.

Santeri Hostikka shot from near the back post to give HJK the lead.

However, the club’s aggressiveness soon backfired. French referee Willy Delajod pointed out HJK’s right wing pack Kevin Kouassivi-Benissania once, the second time gave a warning in the 14th minute and another warning in the 16th minute.

Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan’s match was only a quarter of an hour long.

Kouassivi-Benissan got the second yellow Elvin Jafarguliyev about doing. After that, HJK had a defensive battle for about 75 minutes and extra time.

“The game became a battle for survival”, HJK’s champion defender Jukka Raitala said.

“Teasing is fun afterwards. Fut is lived with emotion. I thought that there must be serious fouls if a red card is given at that stage. I haven’t seen them. This kind of football sometimes happens. We learn from these.”

Even with the deficit, HJK played well and was able to threaten the visitors’ goal.

“They had a really high bar. We took advantage of Top’s speed. There was a chance to score another goal.”

The opening half at the end there was another setback when the referee awarded a penalty kick to an HJK player Georgios Kanellopoulus from a breakdown. HJK debutante Niki Mäenpää38, came close to saving the spot, but the visitors took the lead on aggregate.

Niki Mäenpää was disappointed after the visitors equalized.

In the 55th minute, Qarabağ FK increased their lead in a pair of matches, when Yassine Benzia scored a 2–1 lead. It sealed the win for the visitors in a pair of matches.

After the match, the chairman of HJK Olli-Pekka Lyytikäinen thoughtfully watched the summary of the match in the locker room corridor.

“Everything doesn’t always go as it did in Strömsö. The season is over, and the final summary can be made after the season. Yes, there is still faith and hope here.”

How important would it be to get to the group stage once again?

“Perhaps it is more important to win the Finnish championship. Of course, the block phase has enormous economic significance. That’s where we’re seriously trying. Even today, without the outing, it would have been nice to see how this would have turned out.”