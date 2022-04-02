Football The club survived a tough local battle as a winner with a buttoned feed chain – “We were able to win a little harder game”

Roope Riski was tackled out of the game at the beginning of the match, but Casper Terho took the lead at the end of the second period.

HJK – Honka 1–0

Veikkausliiga season started on Saturday with a local match between HJK and FC Honga, which went largely according to the script and scored the winning goal for the home team. For the eleventh consecutive year, HJK has won the opening match of its Veikkausliiga season.

This time too, HJK dominated the match, as it is considered to be the overwhelming champion favorite of Veikkausliiga. However, the referee was unimpressed, and booked him for diving Casper Terho scored by FC Hongan Maxim Rudakov.

“Of course a really good feeling [maalista]. I got to play Fab [Fabian Serrarens] with a good wall. I put the ball in the lower left corner, ”Terho commented after the match.

Casper Terho shot the winning goal past Maksim Rudakov.

Terho also succeeded last season in the opening match of the season, which was the same local match. That’s when the goal secured a 4-2 win, now came the winning goal.

“This was just one goal among others. With that goal, of course, we won the game, which is important. ”

Terho’s goal was being played by a 20-year-old midfielder Santeri Väänänenwho won all the duel in the match.

“There were a lot of dueling in the match. It was a faster game than what I’m used to playing against Honka, ”Väänänen said.

During the opening minutes of the match, the game was suspended for a couple of minutes as the smoke from the Club End flares spread to the field.

Draft made HJK attack-attacking difficult by forcing HJK into attacking on the wings. And on the other hand, HJK also made the game difficult, as it could have moved the ball faster as well.

“There were things in our game that need to be improved. We were able to win a slightly harder game, which is a good sign, ”Terho said.

HJK has the largest team in the Veikkausliiga, with a total of 29 players. The club’s extensive team came in handy right away in the opening round when a dozen players were sidelined from the playable group for a variety of reasons and injuries.

Among the new players in HJK’s opening line-up were the wing Miska Ylitolvawho made his Veikkausliiga debut, topper Jukka Raitalamidfielder Nassim Boujelleb and an offensive midfielder Fabian Serrarens. Ylitolva showed great fighting spirit and didn’t seem to mind the opponent at all.

“It was a cool feeling to get to play in the Bolt Arena in front of the home crowd. Yes, I was a little nervous. This was not my best game, but for the team this was a good win, ”Ylitolva said.

The club head started the match with a spectacular, albeit unauthorized, flare.

Fabian Serrarens immediately showed in the opening match of the season that he can be expected to score goals this season. After twenty minutes, he dropped the ball to Jairille, but the Maksim Rudakov blocked it.

Opening match looked like a local match, as there were so many duels, especially in the opening season. Captain FC Hongan Duarte Tammilehto managed to crawl in half-damage to HJK’s tooth Roope Riskin from the field. Twelve minutes into the game, Tammilehto wanted to bring some new energy to their game. Roope Riski was given a chance to change things around. Anthony Olusanya replaced Risk.

Tammilehto was shown a yellow card for standing over the ball and blocking an opponent’s quick free kick after 19 minutes. Boujalleb found it hard to catch his breath today in the stifling heat.

HJK head coach Toni Koskela was pleased with three points and zero play from a tough fight.

“In the first episode, Honka got us to the side and we couldn’t move forward as often as we should. In the second period, we got width from Casper Terho, and we were able to move the ball better, ”Koskela said.