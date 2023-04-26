Football | The club in Germany’s second division has a huge goal: plans to make the games free for spectators

In the coming season, Fortuna Düsselforf plans to offer three games for free. The amount is to be increased gradually.

Football On Wednesday, Fortuna Düsseldorf, which plays in Germany’s second league level, 2. Bundesliga, presented a rather revolutionary plan for the coming years. The club’s intention is to make all home games free for spectators.

In the upcoming season, at least three of Fortuna’s seventeen home games will be offered free to both home and away fans. The number of free games is supposed to increase gradually until all 17 games in the league are free.

Fortuna’s free plan is financed with sponsor money, which is promised to be 45 million euros over the next five years and even more after that.

“When we get all 17 games free depends on how things develop. The foundation has been created”, Fortuna’s CFO Arnd Hovemann said.

Fortuna, which won the German championship in the 1932–33 season and celebrated the cup championship in 1979 and 1980, is currently sixth in the 2nd Bundesliga. The club last played in the main league in the 2019–20 season.