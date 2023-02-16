Thursday, February 16, 2023
Football | The club at the tail end of the Italian league fired its coach for the second time in a month

February 16, 2023
Football | The club at the tail end of the Italian league fired its coach for the second time in a month

Salernitana fired Davide Nicola last time in mid-January, but immediately gave him another chance.

Football Salernitana, who plays in Italy’s top league, Serie A, gave its head coach on Wednesday Davide to Nicola already the second firing within a month, the news agency Reuters reports.

Nicola, 49, was previously fired on January 16. Salernitana had lost to Atalanta the previous day with a score of 2-8.

Chairman of the club Danilo Iervolino already two days later decided to give Nicola a second chance. The new layoffs came on February 15.

Due to the losses in the last rounds, Salernitana is stuck at the bottom of Serie A in 16th place, and there is only four points away from the relegation line. The three worst teams in the 20-team series are relegated directly to Serie B at the end of the season.

Salernitana hired a former Portugal national team player as its new coach Paulo Sousa, who last coached the Brazilian side Flamengo. Sousa moved to Brazil from the position of head coach of the Polish national team.

