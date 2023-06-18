Monday, June 19, 2023
Football | The Chelsea star talks about the tuberculosis he suffered in Russia – the doctors' suggestion shocked him

June 18, 2023
Thiago Silva spent a nightmarish six months in Russia.

Chelsea’s conkar topper Thiago Silva38, spoke to his company on the website from his career. Silva told, among other things, about his time in Moscow in the mid-2000s. At that time, he had to go through hell, which was to end his entire career in its early stages.

Silva moved to Dynamo Moscow on loan from Porto in 2005. He says that he suddenly started feeling really sick. The feelings were not without basis, because after the tests the brass was diagnosed with advanced tuberculosis.

“Because it had progressed so far, the doctors decided it would be best for me to stay in hospital. The Russian doctor wanted to operate on my lungs. In that case, it would have been certain that I would not have been able to play football again. It was a really tough time,” says Silva in the article.

A top however, decided to also trust the opinion of his close circle. With the support of his mother, girlfriend and manager, among other things, he ended up with a different solution than what the doctors in Russia recommended.

“My lawyer was able to settle the matter so that I could leave the Russian hospital and continue my treatment in Portugal. It was really important to me”, Silva praises.

The treatments continued in Portugal for another three long months. In the end, however, Silva was able to play football again.

“I spent six months in Russia. It was the worst time of my life. I didn’t know if I would ever be able to play football again. I dreamed about it, but I didn’t know for sure” if I could ever come back.

of Moscow after that, Silva played a few years in the Brazilian league for Fluminense, until he moved to AC Milan in 2009. There he became one of the top players in the world.

After three seasons with Milan, he moved to PSG for eight years, from where the journey continued in 2020 to Chelsea.

Thiago Silva has represented his home country Brazil in 113 international matches.

