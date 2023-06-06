Football | The Chelsea star received a cheeky offer from Saudi Arabia – a salary of up to 100 million euros

N’Golo Kanté’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this month.

Football Represented Chelsea, which plays in the English Premier League, from the 2016–2017 season N’Golo Kanté has received a huge contract offer from Saudi Arabia.

32-year-old Kanté is lured to the desert with an annual salary of up to 100 million euros, British newspaper The Guardian said on Tuesday. The amount would include image rights and commercial contracts.

According to the newspaper, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, who are among the four clubs in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired a 75 percent majority of shares, are following the suit, according to the newspaper. PIF is a state investment fund.

According to The Guardian, Kanté has always put Chelsea first in negotiations, and the parties were close to an extension in March, but the matter was not concluded.

In the season that ended at the end of May, the Frenchman played only seven matches in the Premier League and two in the Champions League due to injuries.

Kantéa chasing clubs have already hired players from top European clubs.

Karim Benzema just transferred from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad. Left Manchester United in stormy signs Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand, already played in the spring at Al-Nassr.

The investment fund PIF also owns 75 percent of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. The superstar leaving Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi has just been linked to Al-Hilal.

PIF also leads the consortium that bought Newcastle United, who play in the Premier League, in autumn 2021.

Saudi clubs according to The Guardian, they were also interested in the player who left FC Barcelona About Sergio Busquets and the one leaving Chelsea About Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Left by PSG Sergio Ramos already received a contract offer from Al-Hilal in March.

News channel Al Jazeera reminds that Saudi clubs are not bound by European Football Association (Uefa) spending rules, and they can lure top players to the desert with cheeky contract offers.

According to Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA says that Saudi Arabia’s premier league, the Saudi Pro League, has strong support behind it as the league strives to become one of the top ten football leagues in the world.