Football | The Chelsea player received an unsuccessful scissor kick to the head

Cesar Azpilicueta was taken off the field on a stretcher.

English There were moments of horror in the Premier League on Saturday, when Chelsea’s Spanish player Cesar Azpilicueta knocked out on the grass.

Azpilicue had to be carried off the field on a stretcher a quarter of an hour before the end of the game after he got Southampton in the head Sekou Mara from a studded shoe.

Mara had tried a scissor kick in Chelsea’s penalty area, but hit Azpilicueta in the face instead. The Spaniard was immediately shortened to the field.

“Azpilicueta has been down for a few minutes. Very worrying looking. Dangerous play from Mara”, The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson tweeted.

Azpilicueta condition was not known immediately after the match. He was said to have regained consciousness and was moving his limbs in the players’ tunnel.

Southampton won the match 1–0.