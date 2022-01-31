Football The Chelsea legend jumps into the boots of Everton’s chief

Frank Lampard’s mission is to save Everton’s place in the Premier League.

Football Everton, who plays in the English Premier League, has been hired as his new manager Frank Lampardinwho follows a Spanish pilot fired in the summer Rafael Benitezia. Everton is currently 16th in the Premier League, and the worse side of the relegation line is only four points away.

“Everton is unique as a company, and I look forward to getting to work on the team,” Lampard commented.

Known as a Chelsea legend, Lampard, 43, coached his former team from the summer of 2019 until January 2021, when the English pilot was fired from the helm of the London club. Lampard’s contract with Everton covers the next two and a half years.