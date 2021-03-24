Football The Chechen boss handed out a golden telephone to football player Juhani Ojala in the hotel lobby: “Then he left”

Football player Juhani Ojala has been injured so many times that injuries alone would become a long list. But today he is fine when the Finnish national football team starts the World Cup qualifiers.

How would have happened if Juhani Ojala would not have made his debut goal for the A national team in January 2017. Would the turn for the better experienced by the national team have come so quickly, or would it have stretched far into the future?

In January 2017, the owls faced a winter team at a camp in Abu Dhabi, Morocco. It was the head coach Markku Kanervan the first match of the head coaching season, and no major was expected from the game.

The reason was clear. Owners ’self-esteem had shattered the previous year, and public interest in the team had waned Hans Backen during a sad head coaching season. The national team had thirteen consecutive winning matches behind them. The previous profit was from September 2015.

After 45 minutes of game time, Juhani Ojala had an excellent opportunity to add to the visitors’ lead, clipping a volley hooked in from the right, but the shot went just wide. Petteri Forsellin corner kick. The hit just before the break was the winning goal. The victory cut off a notorious series of thirteen consecutive matches in Morocco.

Members of the national team’s background group later said Oh Finland is in the book, how the first victory in a long time had a huge impact on the team. It brought joy, mental relief and a positive change to the atmosphere of the national team. The victory was the perfect start for Markku Kanerva’s coaching term and made his job easier.

“Yes, the victory affected the atmosphere,” says Juhani Ojala now.

“It must be remembered that Morocco played with the number one crew and prepared for the African Championship. The victory created faith in the future. ”

Ojalan The boggy pitch disrupted the game, especially for technical players like BK Häcken. As a result, Häcken bought Ojala from the Seinäjoki Football Club.

He played in Morocco after winning six national matches but dropped out of the national team for the next couple of years until he returned to Huuhkaji last autumn to fight for a place in the European Championships.

That is the story of Ojala’s career. Often he has had to take a step back to get a couple of steps forward.

HJK’s teammates threw Juhani Ojala into the air in August 2011 before his transfer to Switzerland.­

Thence It will soon be ten years since Ojala moved from the Helsinki Football Club at the age of 22 with a money transfer to the Swiss League BSC Young Boys. Ojala was one of many HJK players who headed abroad in the same year. In addition to him, they left HJK at that time Teemu Pukki, Rafinha, Alexander Ring and Dawda Bah.

June 9, 2011 Young Boys head coach Christian Gross sat in the scaffolding auditorium of Tapiola Sports Park and saw Ojala holding the Honka strikers in control when HJK won 2–0.

After the game, Gross met at the Ojala airport hotel. Gross wondered about Tapiola’s conditions and finally asked Ojala if he would like to move to Bern.

“I definitely wanted to. It was an insanely tough gang back then. It took me many months to get used to that pace. Everything felt great there, ”Ojala says.

Ojalan in the football career, the role of parents was invaluable in childhood and adolescence, but after that support was needed from others as well.

“I don’t know if I would play fudi anymore without my wife Saraa. With him I had a 17-year-old up together. One must raise the hat to the wife that she has endured and given all the support. The Russian era was more difficult when the wife studied in Finland. At that time, there was more or less distance. ”

Dead player agent Ville Lyytikäinen played a crucial role in Ojala’s first international transfers. According to Ojala, Lyytikäinen was “a big help to the young boy”.

“Ville helped with everything. When I bought my first investment home, she said here is a good home, buy this. It has been a good investment. Personally, I didn’t even go to the scene, just looked at the pictures and went to the bank to sign the contract. Ville also lent me a car for me or my wife whenever we needed to, ”Ojala says.

“I trusted him 100% in all things. And I did not regret it. ”

In December 2016, the chairman of SJK Raimo Sarajärvi told Ojala sad news: Lyytikäinen had died at the age of 49.

“It was a shock, as it probably was for many others. Ville somehow had a paternal relationship with his players. Helping and supporting the players was so holistic. I can’t speak for others, but for me, he did things well. ”

Alexander Ring and Juhani Ojala (above) celebrated the goal in the World Cup qualifier against Iceland in Tampere in September 2018.­

Ojala immediately after his first transfer abroad, he was able to play top matches. In the 2012 season, he played in half of the league matches at the opening and also reached the opening in the Europa League matches. In the home game against Liverpool, he scored the second goal of his Swiss career.

After the second season, the club was in turmoil and foreign players were encouraged to look for new clubs. With the help of Lyytikäinen, Ojala ended up in the Russian league in Terek Grozny and Chechnya. It was a hard time.

“The Russian league was of a good standard, but life outside of football was awkward. It was a different culture. The city was not so cozy. Lots of travel. During the training season we could be at the camp for six weeks in Turkey. Pretty heavy sets. Mentally difficult place. Maybe it was a bit of a reflection of the fudge. ”

The first air travel was questionable when flights were made on old and different planes.

“It came as little wonder. Then they started upgrading the machines. ”

Russian in the league, however, Ojala was in a good showcase. He thinks if the games had gone to the button, he could have suddenly been on some good team.

Today, Terek Grozny, known as Ahmat Grozny, is the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrovin a club chaired by Kadyrov to the second man in Chechnya Magomed Daudoville.

Football has been a way for Kadyrov to show that after two wars, Chechnya is now a safe place. The players of the club were cared for and always lived in a five star hotel.

“Once I was in the lobby with two Polish players drinking tea. Accompanied by ten guards, Daudov came to talk to us. He told another Pole that you have birthdays and you can choose anything from the watch shop. He took an expensive watch from there. Daudov gave me and another Pole golden Iphone phones. Then he left. ”

A different world without denial.

Ojala was the current head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov acquisition in Grozny. After the coach changes, Ojala’s playing time decreased, and then numerous injuries came. There was also bad luck on the way.

“ “I’ve always had an injury.”

Mario Mandžukić and Juhani Ojala from Croatia in the World Cup qualifier in autumn 2016.­

In November At the 2014 national team camp, Ojala’s knee was twisted in a collision Joel Pohjanpalon with. The knee was cut, but it became inflamed and cleaned at Töölö Hospital.

Half a year later, the knee coil ruptured in rehabilitation. Ojala was not fit to play until August 2015, when he got a loan from HJK.

Ojala still returned to Russia but did not get playing time. In the summer of 2016, he was looking for a new club and took tests in the English Premier League in Coventry and Kaiserslautern in Germany. According to Ojala, Coventry’s offer was bad, as Veikkausliiga’s salaries were better.

“I wanted to show my level, and SJK seemed the best option back then. It went well there. Simo Valakari did a really good job. I played there in the autumn and then moved to Häcken. ”

Ojala’s account of his career sometimes sounds like a medical report. There have been injuries so often. In Häcken, the first year went well, but then the injury once again scrapped all the work done.

The second game of the second season had been played a minute when “your front thigh popped”. The injury was worse than Ojala was initially told.

“I fought for playing time until the summer of 2019. By the way, I liked the company and the city. Our son was born there, but sportingly, that time did not go well. ”

From Häcken, Ojala moved to Denmark’s number one division, Vejle Boldklubub. The club moved up to the Super League, and now Ojala and the team are fighting for their place in the league. Ojala has been able to carry the captain’s ribbon on his sleeve during the winter.

“I’ve always had an injury, or I haven’t gotten credit. Now is a really good situation. I’m in a good position socially. Everything is out of balance in balance, which may be reflected on the field as well. ”

“ “It’s easy to play on the national team.”

Teemu Pukki (left), Joona Toivio and Juhani Ojala (right) in the Finnish national football team’s rehearsals this week in Helsinki.­

Last in the fall, Ojala got to play for the first time in two years in national team competitions when he played in the League of Nations against Wales and Ireland. In addition, he was the world champion of France in the winning match in Paris.

“We played with the second crew and took care of the French guests. It was a tough performance. After the game, there was a wonder about what had to be done. ”

According to Ojala, it became clear on the ground that France was trying its best.

“If you’re selected for the French national team, of course you’re playing at full capacity, otherwise you’re out. We played a good and intact match and made few mistakes. Yes they tried in full. I changed Olivier Giroudin with a shirt. He stayed in check and could not get to the masts. It is easy to play on the national team when everyone knows what to do. It’s easy to defend in it, ”Ojala estimates.

“Many players have raised their level to Rive [Markku Kanerva] during. The competition is healthy and the national team has a good feeling. ”

Right now it seems that Ojala is fighting hard for his place in the European Championship team as one of the Toppers. In his profile, he may be just the right player to follow the Opening Lineup if necessary Joona Toiviota or Paulus Arajuurta.

“My goal is to be in the race group. I try to do my best and play well in Denmark. ”

The opening match of the World Cup qualifier at the Finland-Bosnia-Herzegovina Olympic Stadium on Wednesday at 21.45.