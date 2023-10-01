Football | The championship celebration was postponed – Toni Korkeakunnas told what attracted HJK’s players to stay at the Bolt arena

The championship was interrupted for HJK on Sunday, but the celebration was postponed.

HJK returned to training on Sunday from his three-day break, after which most of the team watched the Veikkausliiga match between KuPS and SJK on TV in the Bolt Arena.

“Watching the match was voluntary, but the free pizza got them interested,” HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas said.

SJK’s victory over KuPS would have secured the club’s Finnish championship. The match ended 1–1.

HJK leads the league with a six-point difference to KuPS, with two rounds left in the league season. HJK will be this season’s champion if it gets even a point from its last two matches or KuPS does not win both of its matches. HJK and KuPS meet in the final round in Töölö.

Korkeakunnas could be interpreted as a little disappointed that the championship was not decided yet. SJK led for a long time in Kuopio on Sunday, but Jasse Tuominen scored an equalizer for the Kuopio players a good ten minutes before the end of the match.

Korkeakunnas reminded that the championship chances still rest firmly in HJK’s grip.

“We play our own games and focus on them. We have to do our part. Nice to solve [mestaruus] on the field,” he said.

To the team the health situation is good, which serves a difficult week of two away matches.

The club plays next on Thursday as guests of Aberdeen. The team travels to Scotland on Wednesday.

It returns to Finland on Friday and leaves for Ostrobothnia on Saturday, where it will face VPS on Sunday.

“We have two and a half months of experience with this kind of match rhythm. This [otteluruuhka] is deserved”, the coach reminded.

Toni Korkeakunnas is not worried about the new week, even though two difficult away matches await.

Although three days off sounds very short, Korkeakunnas emphasized its importance.

“Before that, we had ten working days together. We have fun together, but a little break was good.”

There was no noticeable extra pressure on the coach, even if the Veikkausliiga championship was decided already on Sunday would have made the new week easier.

“Since the day I came [päävalmentajaksi], it’s been clear that we have to win every game we play. When I arrived, we were seven points behind the top, now we are six points ahead of KuPS.”

Thursday The Aberdeen match in the Conference League is a merciless test before returning to the chores of the Veikkausliiga.

On Saturday, Aberdeen defeated the giant club Glasgow Rangers in their away match in the Scottish Premier League with 3–1 goals, although Rangers had 71–29 percent of possession.

On Thursday at Pittodrie, the layouts will change. Aberdeen is the favorite against the Helsinki team and will determine the tempo of the game.

HJK’s key factor is the success of the defensive game.

