Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Football | The champions squatted Real Madrid, the striker struck Four

April 26, 2023
in World Europe
Girona’s Valentin Castellanos had a wild start against Real Madrid.

25.4. 22:32

of Spain the football championship got an almost final seal on Tuesday, even though league leader Barcelona did not play. Real Madrid, which is in second place, suffered a 2-4 defeat as a guest of the promotion team Girona.

With the loss, the gap to Barcelona remained at 11 points. Real have seven matches to play and Barcelona eight.

Girona is promoted to La Liga, and its first team is Valentin “Taty” Castellanos. On Tuesday, the big club Real got to experience the Argentinian’s mood.

Castellanos started the scoring in the 12th minute and hit the second in the 24th minute. Vinicius Junior reduced the score to 1–2 at the break.

Second the half-time barely started when Real’s net wobbled again. And the scorer was again Castellanos.

In the 62nd minute, Castellanos hit for the fourth time. He became the first player since 1947 to score four goals in Real’s net in a league match.

by Lucas Vasquez the goal in the 85th minute was little consolation for Real.

The win lifted Girona to ninth place in the series.

