Football | The Champions League system was renewed – this is how the best club team in Europe is decided

The Champions League is moving into a new era, when the group stage will remain in history. The new league format has been marketed as offering more top matches and fewer pointless games.

European The changes made by UEFA to this season’s Champions League are the biggest the tournament has seen in its entire existence.

The Champions League expands from a 32-team competition to a 36-team competition. The biggest change is the removal of the block phase. It is replaced by the league stage, also called the Swiss model.