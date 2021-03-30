Football The Champions League semi-final Chelsea-Porto will be played in Seville

The solution is still affected by strict corona quarantines.

Football the men’s Champions League semi-final between England’s Chelsea and Portugal’s Porto will be fought in Seville, Spain, confirmed the European Football Association Uefa on Tuesday. The reason for the arrangement is the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

In Seville both the first leg on April 7 and the second leg on April 13 will be played. Portugal was released from a travel ban imposed by Britain earlier in March, but those coming to Britain from Portugal are still required to be quarantined for 10 days.

Chelsea have fresh experience at Seville’s Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, as the team defeated Seville 4-0 at this home stadium in the December Champions League block game.