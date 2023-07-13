Football | The Champions League qualifying game went wild – fireworks and objects flew in the stands

Supporters of Maccabi Haifa and Hamrun Spartans clashed on Tuesday.

European On Wednesday, the football association Uefa started a disciplinary procedure for the match between the Maltese Hamrun Spartans and the Israeli Maccabi Haifa, the news agency Reuters reports.

The teams met in the first qualifying round of the Champions League in Ta’ Qal, Malta. Tuesday’s match had to be stopped twice due to disturbances.

According to news agency AFP, tensions rose with Maccabi leading 2-0, when the club’s supporters threw torches onto the field in response to the chants of Hamrun supporters.

Cries of Palestine caused Maccabi supporters to throw torches at Hamrun supporters as well. In addition, both groups of supporters threw various objects at each other.

Based on the videos filmed from the stands, at least water bottles got a ride. In addition, the players of both teams calmed down their own supporters.

Online magazine The Times Of Israel says that five Maccabi supporters were arrested in connection with the incidents.

Newspaper Malta Today reported that two supporters pleaded guilty in a local court. The two were sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentence and fines of 300 euros.

In addition, the court prohibited them from entering any Maltese sports field during the following year.

Maccabi took a firm grip on the next place by winning the battle 4–0. The second part of the match pair will be played on Tuesday next week in Haifa.