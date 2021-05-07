Football The Champions League final should be played in Turkey, but the country was on the British Red List: now the final is to be moved to England

In the final of the Champions League, two English teams will meet, Chelsea and Manchester City.

English football association (FA) discusses transfer of Chelsea-Manchester City championship final from Turkey to England with European Football Association (Uefa), says The Guardian.

The reason is the decision by the British government to place Turkey on the red list due to the worsening coronavirus situation. With that, you should not travel from Britain to Turkey.

According to The Guardian, Uefa was expected on Friday to take details of the final game to be played in Istanbul on May 29th. These were expected to include the sale of at least 8,000 tickets to supporters of Manchester City and Chelsea. This decision has already been revoked as English supporters have been asked to stay home.

“Fans should not travel to Turkey,” says the British transport minister Grant Schapps.

According to Schapps, England is ready to host the finals of the English teams.

“Ultimately, the decision is Uefan. We have been successful in organizing matches with an audience, ”Schapps says.

Among others, Aston Villa’s Kotikenttä Villa Park has already announced its interest in hosting the final.

Red the classification of the list means that every person living in Britain would be quarantined for 10 days in a state hotel after returning from Turkey. Top athletes have had an exception to travel, but they too have to comply with quarantine regulations.

A Uefa spokesman said, according to The Guardian, that Uefa has only recently heard about Turkey being red-listed, so it will take time to reflect on the matter.