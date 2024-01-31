Football | The champion coach left in the middle of the penalty kicks: “I thought the game was over”

Roberto Mancini's behavior was surprising in the Asian championship tournament.

Italian Roberto Mancini has won, among other things, the European football championship, the Premier League and the Italian Serie A as a head coach, but on Tuesday he made a mistake that few coaches fall into.

Mancini is currently coaching the Saudi Arabian national team, which faced South Korea in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championship tournament.

The match went all the way to a penalty shootout, where South Korea got on top of the third shooters when Saudi Arabia's attempt failed.

The pain of Mancini's troops deepened when the team's fourth goalscorer also scored Abdulrahman Ghareeb failed. South Korea led 3–2 with two shots remaining.

The situation was really difficult for Saudi Arabia, but the game was still over. Despite this, Mancini left the side of the field and walked into the stadium with his head down.

Next shot Hwang Hee-chan secured victory for South Korea and a place in the top eight. After the match, however, it was Mancini's behavior that spoke the most, for which the 59-year-old pilot had a rare explanation.

“I thought it (the match) was over. I didn't want to be disrespectful to anyone,” Mancini commented after the match.

He returned to the matter on the messaging service X on Wednesday. He thanked his players and fans and apologized for his actions.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone for leaving the locker room early before the end of the penalty shootout.”