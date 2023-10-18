Football | The chairman of the Swedish Football Association to MTV: Markku Kanerva will continue the EC qualifiers to the end

Markku Kanerva’s successor could very well be a foreigner, Ari Lahti tells Yle.

18.10. 20:33

Football Association chairman Ari Lahti took Mightily and MTV’s position in interviews Markku Kanervan continue as the head coach of the men’s national team.

The Huuhkajis’ low-key actions have fueled speculation about Kanerva’s position, even though the head coach’s contract with Pallloliitto still covers next year.

On Tuesday, Finland lost for the third time in a row, now on home turf to Kazakhstan.

According to Lahti, the legend of Kanerva is not over yet, but “we’ll see Riven for the qualifiers.” [Kanerva] with”.

“When the extension contract was signed with him, it was agreed that the EURO24 qualifiers would be completed. It must be remembered that, under Rive’s leadership, Huuhkajat has also achieved that backup cartridge. This qualifying project includes these qualifiers and also the pair of matches in March,” Lahti told MTV.

Screamers three of the five previous head coaches have been foreigners.

Lahti was asked if it was out of the question that Kanerva’s successor would also be a foreign coach. The chairman offered an interesting hint about the future.

“There is absolutely nothing out of the question. I think football is a global game. We are trying to get the best possible coach for the Finnish national team,” Lahti replied to Yle.

The cheerleaders were sorely disappointed at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Finland has last lost three matches in a row in the same qualifiers in 2016. At that time Huuhkaji was ordered Hans Backe. The Swede was shown the door after the third loss.

Finland will face Northern Ireland and San Marino in the last two matches of the EC qualifiers in November. The Huuhkajat secured their place in the next spring qualifiers through the Nations League.