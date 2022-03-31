Football The chairman of the Norwegian Federation opposed the Qatar World Cup at the Fifa meeting

Tournament organizer and chairman Infantino were on the defensive.

International the Fifa leadership of the Football Association had to respond to critical messages at a meeting of the umbrella organization held on Thursday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, which is hosting the World Cup.

The most prominent critic was the chairman of the Norwegian Football Association Lise Klavenesswho called Qatar’s World Cup host “unacceptable”.

Klaveness highlighted Qatar’s human rights concerns at the meeting. Qatar has reportedly abducted migrant workers who have built stadiums for the final tournament in November-December.

“World Cup the migrant workers injured and the families of the deceased must be taken care of in preparation. There is no room for employers who do not guarantee the freedom and security of World Cup workers, ”Klaveness said at a meeting where national federations were allowed to speak.

Klaveness is a former national football player and the first female chairman of the Norwegian Football Association.

The status of sexual minorities also came up in the debate, as homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. In addition, Klaveness accused Fifa of hesitant decision-making related to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Director of the Organizing Committee of the World Championships Hassan al-Thawadi rose to the stage after Klaveness spoke. He said he was disappointed with Klaveness’s comments and that the Norwegian had not spoken to the Qatari authorities before.

Also Chairman of Fifa Gianni Infantino defended the World Cup host.

“Dialogue and commitment are the only ways to bring about positive change,” Infantino said, noting that Qatar is hosting “the best World Cup ever”.

Infantino has been active in support of the biennial World Cup in recent months, but he denied the idea of ​​reform at the meeting.

Infantino is reportedly planning a World Cup reform with former Arsenal head coach Arsene Wengerin with Fifa as International Development Director.

“I want to make it clear that Fifa has never proposed a biennial World Cup,” Infantino said.

Fifa will host the block draw for the World Cup in Doha on Friday.