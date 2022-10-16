Football | The chairman of Bayern Munich wanted to drink beer – a bomb threat interrupted the evening

The annual meeting of the German soccer giant was targeted by a bomb threat.

Football the big club Bayern Munich held its annual meeting on Saturday and prepared for free-form excursions as midnight approached, but the evening took a nasty turn due to a bomb threat aimed at the meeting place.

Saksalaislehti, which reported on the matter Bildin according to the incident, the bomb squad of the police special forces and police dogs were called to the scene, and they searched the places for possible suspicious objects. In addition to the multipurpose arena that served as a meeting place, the nearby park was also explored.

All those present, including members of the club, managers, VIP guests and representatives of the media, had to wait in the courtyard for more information about what happened. The scary situation lasted 113 minutes, after which the places were declared safe.

Bild reached the chairman of Bayern at night by Herbert Hainerwho commented on the situation briefly.

“I know the police have been alerted. Special forces arrive to find out. At the moment I don’t know more about it,” Hainer said.

He regretted how the evening party that was on the program after the official part of the annual meeting was ruined.

“It’s a real shame. After such an event (meeting), I would like to spend time with club members and drink beer. I wanted to talk to our followers and exchange ideas with them. However, it had to be stopped after what happened (the bomb threat). This was an ugly ending.”