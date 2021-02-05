Deniz Bavautdin’s alley run as CEO of Tampere United began a decade ago. Now he is back to those times.­

Ten years ago, a series of events kicking off Finnish football was launched, focusing on Tampere United, a Singapore twilight coin and the club’s then CEO, Deniz Bavautdin. Now he tells what things look and feel like a decade apart.

In late spring 2009 Deniz Bavautdin made a phone call that had far – reaching consequences for him, Tampere United and Tampere football.

After a long and international career in tire management, Bavautdin had returned to his homeland after years in Sweden, Germany and Norway, when his work in Norway had ended.