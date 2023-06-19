Glen Kamara gave Finland the lead and Benjamin Källman increased the lead after half an hour.

Finland–San Marino 6–0

The scoundrels took its third consecutive victory in the EC qualifiers with a score of 6–0 and at the same time rose to the top of the qualifying group H with nine points before the other matches had been played. Huuhkajat starts from a very good situation for the next qualifying matches in the fall.

In their three previous matches in these EC qualifiers, San Marino has been able to persevere twice into the second period without conceding a goal. It shows that even the worst team in the world rankings knows how to defend and that the team’s play is properly organized.

But it’s clear that defending is exhausting, especially when the opposition is running a constant rally of passes and moving the defense.

Finland on the right wing winger Oliver Antman and midfielder Anssi Suhonen got the opponent’s heads on the wheel with their passes. And on the other side of the field, a person selling cars in his day job Lorenzo Lunadei tried to stay in Scotland with the nickname Rolls-Royce Glen Kamaran involved in distractions.

In the 16th minute, Kamara played a wall with Rasmus Schüller and ran away from Lunade and other San Marino players. San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini got a leg between Kamara’s shot, but the ball bounced into the back corner of the goal, and Finland took a 1–0 lead.

Finland the attacks were launched by the second runner-up in the starting line-up Diogo Tomas, whose god-like rear hair swayed gallantly as he elegantly delivered balls deep on the left side of the field. There was such a German football legend by Franz Beckenbauer The elegance of the 70s and 80s, when Tomas kept his shorts tightly under his shirt.

Joel Pohjanpalo tried to organize an extra goal for Finland. In the 34th minute, Schüller’s shot after Pohjanpalo’s drop hit the post after a corner kick. Four minutes later, Pohjanpalo missed a goal chance for Suhonen, whose shot was blocked by the goalkeeper for a corner.

Finland’s second top scorer after the corner kick Robert Ivanov gave a perfect cross in front of the goal, and Benjamin Källman header for Finland’s 2–0 lead. It was Källman’s second goal in these qualifiers in two qualifying matches. Källman has scored six goals in twelve matches in his national team career.

Benjamin Källman aired his goal with toppers Robert Ivanovi (second left) and Diogo Tomas (right).

That goal eventually secured the win, as San Marino has never managed to score two goals in one match.

On break Heather changed Noah Pallas dented Jere Uronen in place of. At the hour mark there was a triple change, when Teemu Pukki, Robert Taylor and Daniel Håkans brought more fresh legs to the field. Schüller, Pohjanpalo and Antman were replaced.

No more than five minutes passed when Håkans scored the debut goal of his national team career in his second international match. Nikolai Alho passed Vålerenga through the winger, and he surely shot the 3-0 goal.

In the 72nd minute, Håkans completed his second goal after the preliminary work of Puk and Taylor. Two minutes later, Håkans completed his hat-trick. Once again, Pukki was building a scoring position.

A couple of minutes later, Pukki himself scored a 6–0 goal. At that point, goalkeeper Benedettini, who sells tourist transportation in civilian clothes, had his coils on fire and he slammed the ball into the other half of the field. It was the 38th goal of Puki’s National Team career.