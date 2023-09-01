Chiavari – With today’s “Il Secolo XIX” Levante edition, readers will receive the Lega Pro calendar for free. Supporters of Virtus Entella and Sestri Levante will thus always have the matches, dates, stops and all the intersections of the next Serie C championship which is almost upon us. A small tribute that also wants to celebrate a perhaps unique novelty in Italy: that of the teams of two cities that are only 8 kilometers away from each other, side by side in the same national championship.