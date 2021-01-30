Pukki played in a goal-free draw for 87 minutes.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki returned to action when Norwich played football in the English Championship against an undefeated home result against Middlesbrough.

Buck was on the sidelines of Norwich’s previous three matches due to a side injury. Piddki’s Middlesbrough had to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines, after twisting his ankle with 87 minutes having been played. The buck did not get to the top spots.

The Norwich contract made the contract considerably more difficult in the 67th minute when Emiliano Buendia got his second yellow card and flew into the shower.

Finnish striker Marcus Forssin represented by Brentford crushed Wycombe at home as much as 7–2. Forss entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 82 minutes.

Brentford is third in the series and six points behind Norwich with a match more on his account.