Football | The Brazilian Hulk scored a free kick goal almost from the center circle

The goal was enough for Atlético Minero to win away from Cruzeiro.

Football free kick goals are a perfect combination of skill and power, and at best the end result can be described as art.

Usually, free kick goals are scored less than 25 meters from the goal, but sometimes successes are also seen from further away.

Brazilian Givanildo Vieira de Souza known as the Hulk and for good reason. The resemblance to the green powerhouse from the Marvel comics is clear. And power can also be found in the foot of the football player Hulk.

The most recent example of that was in the Brazilian league match, when Atlético Mineiro, represented by Hulk, 36, faced Cruzeiro on the away field.

Away team got a free kick just before the half hour mark from a position where few teams would attempt a direct goal. However, Hulk decided to try.

The free kick was only a few meters away from the center circle, so the distance to the goal was about 40 meters.

The left foot kick hit the ball perfectly. The ball did not spin at all during the low air flight and finally sank into the bottom corner of the goal. Keeper Raphael got his hand slightly in between, but couldn’t block the shot.

The goal was the only one of the match. Atlético Mineiro is second in the series after nine rounds. Cruzeiro is tenth.