Football The Brazil-Argentina football match, which was suspended after the chaos, is played again

The World Cup qualifiers for the football giants were suspended in September as health authorities and police rushed to the field.

International Fifa, the football association, decided on Monday that the World Cup qualifier Brazil-Argentina, which was suspended last September, will be played again, the news agency AFP reports.

The encounter with the football giants was interrupted as early as seven minutes after Brazilian health authorities and police rushed to the field. The reason was that four Argentine players had violated Brazil’s corona quarantine regulations.

The quartet arrived in São Paulo, England, for the World Cup qualifiers. The Brazilian authorities did not allow entry from persons who had been in England during the previous 14 days. Authorities said the players had lied about being in England.

Tottenhamin Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Romero as well as Aston Villa Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendia received a two-match ban from Fifa in February.

At the time, Fifa also ordered the match to be played again, as well as various fines for the Brazilian and Argentine football associations. It caused countries to appeal the decision.

Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee upheld the fines imposed on both for FRF 50,000, or almost € 48,000, for suspending the match. The separate fine of FRF 500 000, or about EUR 480 000, received by the Brazilian Football Association was reduced to FRF 250 000, and the fine of FRF 200 000, or just over EUR 190 000, was halved by the Argentine Football Association.

Both Brazil and Argentina have made it to the World Cup finals in Qatar, meaning the match would not have to be played due to a sporting stake.