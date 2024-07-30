Football | The big Swedish club caught HJK’s 17-year-old promise

Football|Axel Sandler trains with AIK’s representative team.

HJK’s foster Axel Sandler, 17, moves from AC Milan to the big Swedish club AIK. According to HS’s information, HJK will receive the breeder’s compensation from the transfer.

Sandler’s contract with AIK is two and a half years long.

Central defender Sandler is training with AIK’s representative team, but will initially play in AIK’s under-19 team.

Last fall, Sandler moved from HJK’s B juniors to AC Milan’s juniors.