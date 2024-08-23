Football | The Belgian national team is bubbling – the superstar refused to play

Football|Thibaut Courtois doesn’t get along with Domenico Tedesco.

Belgium football is rocked by a violent break.

Top goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and acting as the head coach of the Belgian national team by Domenico Tedesco the spaces are inflamed. The conflict between the men has progressed to the point where Courtois announced on his Instagram accountthat is not available to the national team.

-“I have decided not to return to the national team under him,” Courtois wrote.

German Tedesco, 38, became Belgium’s head coach in February 2023.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet according to , the break started when Tedesco did not name Courtois as the absentee captain By Kevin De Bryunen instead for two matches.

Later Courtois, representing Real Madrid, injured the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee. When the goalkeeper had recovered to playing condition, Tedesco said in public that he tried to get him into the strength of the national team.

“I think I did everything I could,” Tedesco said.

Courtois commented on the interview on social media with three nose emoticons, which was interpreted as a hint that Tedesco was lying. Now the situation has come to some kind of decision, when Courtois announced that his national team career is over for the time being.

“I accept my own responsibility in the situation. The association understands my decision and the reasons that led to it,” Courtois wrote in his update.

The 32-year-old Courtois was not in Belgium’s European Championship team this summer. Courtois, who played 102 international matches, was replaced as Belgium’s number one goalkeeper in the tournament by Al-Qadsiah from Saudi Arabia I experience Casteels.